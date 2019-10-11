Sunset Hills has joined the growing number of municipalities that have banned the purchase, possession and use of vaping products for those younger than 21 years of age.
The board unanimously approved the ban on Oct. 8, which imposes a fine of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail for minors who buy or use e-cigarettes and “alternate-nicotine products.”
Only six states – California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Nebraska – have declined to ban minors from using vaping products or adopt laws that allow municipalities to bar minors from vaping.
Electronic cigarettes, introduced over the past decade as a smoking alternative, have come under fire because of recent illnesses and deaths reported from across the country.