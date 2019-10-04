Sunset Hills hired a Chicago-based consultant to re-write the city’s zoning code, because city administrative personnel felt the city needed to:
• Update the code regarding signs, setbacks, driveway widths, fencing, etc.
• Create a user/developer-friendly code
• Modernize city’s zoning standards for planned development and residential districts.
The code for signs, etc., is tedious, general “housekeeping.”
Creating a user/developer friendly code, to facilitate pushing developers’ plans through city zoning easier and faster, is not a winner for anyone, especially after residents’ recently spent all of their free time, over the past two years, mobilizing and protesting against developers wanting to chop up Court and the Krueger property.
“Modernizing” nine planned development districts to four is unchallenged; however, “modernizing” six residential districts to four is the “hot-button” topic.
The consultant went out-of-his-way at the Sept. 25 P & Z meeting to relieve residents’ anxiety over “cluster homes,” citing none could be built in proposed R1, or R2 districts.
What he meticulously avoided mentioning on the 25th, was his previous comment at the July 17 P&Z meeting where he said: town homes with a shared wall, could be built in proposed R1 and R2 districts, if developers legally applied for, and were able to get, zoning changes to something other than R1 or R2, and during this rezoning, residents could protest.
Residents want peace and security to prevent having to daily check city committee agendas for future developers’ lucrative rezoning schemes.
Residents want to stop having to spend months and years, mobilizing and “protesting” developers bent on destroying, codified zoning standards for single-family dwellings.
To protect residents’ hundreds of thousands to million-dollar investments in their properties, on July 17, the consultant confirmed: language prohibiting a shared wall, town home building, could easily be included in the proposed R1 and R2 zoning districts.
So do it.
Sunset Hills