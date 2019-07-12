The cities of Sunset Hills and Crestwood are holding the 2nd Annual SunCrest Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Kitun Park. This comes on the heels of a very successful inaugural festival in 2018. Organizers are seeking sponsors for the 2019 event.
Some of the highlights include:
• Parade and car cruise
• Musical entertainment
• Activities for the kids
• Food and refreshments
Sunset Hills and Crestwood are offering area merchants an opportunity through sponsorships to partner in making the festival a success. Organizers anticipate attracting thousands of St. Louis County residents to the festival.
The sponsorship partnership program is intended to provide all participating businesses the opportunity to market their product or service to assist in defraying the cost of the festival.
Cash donations are the preferred method; however, merchandise, gift certificates and other services are welcome. All donations are tax deductible under Section 170C(1) of the Internal Revenue Code.
There are three sponsorship levels: Platinum ($1,000), Gold ($500), Silver ($250) and Bronze ($125).
Deadline to submit a sponsorship request is Tuesday, July 30. For more information, contact Gerald Brown at 314-842-7265 and/or gbrown@sunset-hills.com.