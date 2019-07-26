It’s been a summer like no other in St. Louis, since that glorious night in June when Alex Pietrangelo first lifted the Stanley Cup. If you follow the Blues on social media, the “Player’s Day with the Cup” is as entertaining as it gets.
A longstanding NHL tradition allows the champions their own day with the greatest trophy in sports, accompanied, of course, by a league rep whose only job is to ensure the cup doesn’t get compromised in some way. So far, the cup played 18 holes with Pietrangelo; was tucked into bed with Jordan Binnington after a busy day; and spent the day at a lake with Tyler Bozak.
It has been to concerts, family reunions, hospitals and birthday parties. It has greeted Muny patrons from center stage. Thousands of fans all over North American have waited for a photograph. And in the most St. Louis thing ever, Pat Maroon had Charlie Gitto himself fill it with toasted ravioli.
No, there’s never been a summer like this in St. Louis. And there’s never been a song to go with it, either. You know the one, the one whose opening synthesized notes grab you from the beginning and won’t let go. Are you sick of “Gloria” yet? Me neither.
From now on, every wedding in St. Louis will blare the 1982 Laura Branigan hit — every wedding that wants to get its guests out on the dance floor, that is. And on the day before the biggest parade this town ever saw, the local international brewery brewed beer with “Gloria” blaring throughout the process and called it “Gloria Brew.” Gimmicky? I bought three cases.
“It’s the power of music,” said Kathy Golik of Other Half Entertainment, Branigan’s friend and legacy manager. Golik spent about six weeks in our town this spring on behalf of the singer, who died suddenly on Aug. 26, 2004, at age 52 of a brain aneurysm. It’s been her job to keep Branigan’s music alive. This spring? That music was not only kept alive, it was resurrected.
“Early on, I knew something special was happening in St. Louis,” Golik said. “It was all very organic, nothing planned. Laura would have loved it.”
As we continue to celebrate in St. Louis, Golik is planning the 15th annual Laura Branigan Spirit Of Love Memorial Gathering Aug. 16-18 in The Hamptons on Long Island, New York. Among the displays: A tribute to the 2019 Stanley Cup champions. If you want to go, more information is available at laurabraniganonline.com.
Meanwhile, we’ll keep following the players’ joy, hoping to catch a glimpse of the cup ourselves. And we’ll keep singing “Gloria.” “We associate music with the good times, the bad times, and every time in between,” Golik said. “But when it’s good, it’s powerful.”