Camps
Ackermann’s Swim Program is a family owned business teaching ages 4-11 the life skill of swimming and water safety since 1949. Non-competitive, safe environment builds confidence and self-esteem. Four different water level in heated pools for progressive learning. Great playground, plus convenient drop off and pick up at the curb. www.ASPKirkwood.com
YMCA Camp Lakewood is not just any summer camp. It is that special time at that perfect place, with friends and memories that children ages 6-17 will take with them throughout their lives. Help them to high-five every accomplishment and celebrate their growing independence through overnight summer camp. YMCA Camp Lakewood offers mini, traditional, equestrian, wilderness and leadership programs, along with adventure and lake/water activities, crafts, sports, camp games, horseback riding, caving and more. New to camp? Come to an open house and tour the property, talk to staff and join in on some activities. Visit camplakewood.org or call 573-438-2155. Sessions begin May 31.
Camp Pegnita is an old-fashioned day camp that gives kids the feel of an away camp, right here in Kirkwood on six beautiful acres. Camp Pegnita has been providing a safe and enjoyable summer for kids ages 5 to 14 for more than 60 years. Activities include archery, arts and crafts, organized sports and games, campﬁres, cooking, gardening, hiking and nature activities. Campers receive daily swim lessons and free-swim in the on-site pool. A special event, like a pirate party carnival, a magic show or a camp-wide ﬁeld day is scheduled every week. Register today at camppegnita.com.
Imagine a summer camp where campers eat breakfast in the company of ring-tailed lemurs, zoom down a zip-line and kiss a camel before lunch, make pottery on the wheel in the afternoon and play a camp-wide game of Capture the Flag after dinner. Cub Creek Science Camp is that camp. With over 300 animals, a six-element ropes course and activities in arts and crafts, archery, photography, chemistry and more, this is a truly unique summer camp. Facilities are air-conditioned, meals are served buffet style with alternative meal options available, and accreditation by the American Camp Association. Visit CubCreekScienceCamp.com.
Christ Community Lutheran School, visit ccls-stlouis.org to register for camp.
Ignite creativity this summer at COCA. Campers have the opportunity to learn and experience new things, build their skills and, most importantly, have fun. COCA offers some of the most creative camps for kids and teens, ages 3 to 18. Camps start the day after Memorial Day and run through August 21, providing families with 13 weeks of summer arts opportunities. Join this summer.
Make MUSIC this Summer. The Community Music School offers summer camps for all ages including Kindermusik Family Adventures (6 months – 5 years), Band (Grades 7-12), Flute (Grades 7-12), String Orchestra (ages 7 – high school), and Chamber Music (by audition) camps, a Composition Intensive (grades 7-12) and an Adult Chamber Music Intensive (21 and up). Individual music lessons in band and orchestra instruments, piano, voice and harp are also available this summer during the six-week session starting June 19th. For more information on all of the summer programs, please visit webster.edu/cms-summer.
Community School offers camps for 3-year-olds to eighth graders on the school’s beautiful 18-acre campus. Over 90 offerings, with special sessions from STAGES, Bricks 4 Kidz, HINRG and more. Plus, Play Camp for the youngest campers, a week devoted to STEM and FUNdamentals to fight the summer slump. Register at communityschool.com/camp.
Summer fun is at Cor Jesu. Grade school girls will get a taste of life at CJA by attending the many enrichment and sports camps.
Dance Center of Kirkwood offers several summer camps for ages 3 to grade 12. Call 314-821-6663 for more information on dance camps, classes and birthday parties.
Summer Day Camp provides a fun, safe experience for kids to learn new skills, build self-confidence and make lasting friendships. The YMCA offers camps for all interests, including traditional outdoor, sports and themed camps for every interest—like aquatics, cooking, art, theater, science, music and more. Camp begins May 28 and runs all summer long. Types, schedules and prices vary by branch. Contact the local branch for details.
At Gifted Resource Council Summer Academies (314-962-5920) bright and gifted K-8 students will explore engaging topics in-depth and hands-on with highly qualified instructors.
Imaginations will soar this summer in the all-new Camp Invention® program, Elevate! Campers in grades K-6 will spark their creativity and build collaboration skills while controlling their very own flight simulation robot, protecting Earth’s ecosystems, designing the ultimate sports complex and learning the value of their ideas. Local educators will lead fun, hands-on STEM activities inspiring children to ask questions, overcome obstacles and be confident in their innovative ideas. Visit invent.org/camp or call 800-968-4332 to register. Use promo code LOCAL25 to save $25 (expires 3/31) or LOCAL15 to save $15 (expires 5/12).
Kirkwood United Methodist has three summer camps open to all children. July 6-10 Heartland Day Camp brings archery, a climbing wall and waterslides to KUMC. Register by May 1 for a $125/week rate. Creative children will enjoy M.A.D. Camp July 13-17 where they will learn a musical and have two performances on 7/17 & 7/19. Then go “To Mars and Beyond” for VBS August 10-14. See all the details and register now at www.kirkwoodumc.org.
Kraus Farms offers three types of camps: horse camp, farm camp and mini buckaroo camp. Kraus Farms stresses safety, horsemanship and fun for every camper.
Make a child’s summer magical with a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience. Campers participate in fun educational activities, explore The Magic House and more.
Summer adventure awaits at MICDS. Four camps–Pegasus, Language Immersion Camp, Rams Sports Camp and Eliot Summer Academy–offer a variety of activities for kids in grades K-12 from any school. Campers will explore unique learning opportunities, languages and cultural experiences, sports and hobbies to ensure that brains and bodies are active and campers are eager to return each day. All camps are located on the sprawling 100-acre MICDS campus and supervised by enthusiastic counselors and expert MICDS staff. Pursue new passions, explore new cultures, exercise athletic skills and stretch limits at MICDS summer camps.
Miriam’s specialty camps are perfect for students entering grades K-12 who need a boost in FUNdamentals during the summer. Camps offer small teacher to student ratios and customized curriculum with a fun and caring staff. Campers can focus on academics such as reading and writing skills, build social skills, or choose from therapy camps that emphasize sensory, fine motor or emotional development. Morning, afternoon or full-day sessions plus after camp care is available. Learn more at miriamstl.org or call 314-961-1500.
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance and acro studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto—Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers—drives all of their endeavors. Visit https://mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 314-968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.
Come join the fun and get better at tennis this summer at the Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center Nike tennis camp. Junior full-day and half-day camp options for boys and girls ages 5-18. All ability levels welcome.
Check out Notre Dame High School’s enrichment and athletic camp opportunities this summer at www.ndhs.net. Join them on campus.
Experience the magic of opera firsthand at one of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ summer camps. At Opera Camp for Kids, students entering grades 4-7 explore the world of opera by composing, staging, directing and performing their own original works. At Spring Training Vocal Camp, high schoolers experience the life of a professional singer through private lessons, master classes and a performance of a fully staged opera scene for friends and family. All campers attend a live opera performance and work with Opera Theatre professionals. No auditions required. To learn more and register for camps, visit ExperienceOpera.org/Camps.
Looking for a one-of-a-kind summer program for kids? Check out Camp KangaZoo at the Saint Louis Zoo, where camper learn about Zoo animals. Camp KangaZoo is tailored for children in first to sixth grade. Have younger or older children? The Zoo also has Camp Joey and Teen Camp.
School of Rock’s local music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to learn guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals.
St. Louis Gym Centre (314-968-9494, www.stlouisgymcentre.com) offers gymnastic instruction for ages one to adult. Summer 5-day and half-day camps and classes available. Birthday parties, field trips, open workout and playgroups.
STAGES Performing Arts Academy offers an exciting variety of Musical Theatre camps, workshops and productions for students of all abilities, ages 3 to 18. Act, dance and sing all summer long while learning new skills and techniques. Classes include Splash Into Music, Intro to Broadway, Musical Theatre Dance, and more. And don’t miss out on the Broadway Performance Workshops of Rock of Ages: School Edition and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It is all at the STAGES Performing Arts Academy this summer. Register today at www.StagesStLouis.org or call 636-449-5775.
Fill a child’s summer days with camps at Ursuline Academy. Open to boys and girls ages 6-14, each camp is designed to create an entire week of full-day fun. Ursuline is excited to share in unique partnerships with COCA, and Bricks4Kidz to enhance the summer offerings. Camps include pottery and art, soccer, Minecraft Gaming, field hockey, magic, dance, Lego Robotics and much, much more. Visit www.ursulinestl.org/ for all camp details and registration.
Webster Groves Parks & Recreation camps (314-963-5600, www.webstergroves.org) provide quality and specialty indoor/outdoor experiences emphasizing nature, games, sports, crafts, performing arts and field trips.
The SPICE Chess Summer Camp at Webster University (314-246-8075) is a fun way to introduce chess to newcomers and deepen understanding of the game for intermediate or advanced players. Instructors are SPICE Chess Team members who teach based on Susan Polgar’s world-class curriculum. Visit webster.edu/spice.
Webster University School of Communications offers camps to high school students (ages 14-18). Music Recording (June 1-5) Collaborate with professionals and operate a recording studio. Record a rock band, mix, edit and master tracks. Scriptwriting (June 1-5) Learn the basics of writing for the movies and TV, including screenplay formatting utilizing current software, storytelling structure, character development and dialogue creation. Game Design (June 8-12) Learn to be a video game designer including how games are designed. Plan and build a game. Filmmaking (June 15-19) Plan, shoot and edit a short film by participating in each facet of production. Register at webster.edu/mediacamps.
Yucandu Art Studio believes that when kids get great materials, they make great art. Yucandu is such a fun and inspiring place to be and the camp projects are so cool. Send children to a place where they will grow as budding artists, feel successful and bring home artwork. Yucandu campers say, “That was the best camp ever!”
Preschools
Emmanuel Preschool (314-961-2393) provides ages 2-5 with joyful learning through music, art, yoga, creative movement and cooking. Experienced, caring teachers foster a creative environment. Now enrolling for fall.
Nationally accredited, Webster Child Care Center has been providing quality care and education for the past 47 years. From birth through six, low adult-child ratios.
Webster Hills Preschool (314-961-8722 x228, www.westerhillsumc.org) offers ages 6 months to 5 years activities to stimulate curiosity, encourage learning, foster creativity and stretch imagination.