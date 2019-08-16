Dwight Bitikofer, thank you for stepping into the subjects of racism and white privilege in your column “Of Privilege, Echoes And Blind Spots” (WKT, Aug. 2 issue). This is definitely a topic that gets us white folks uncomfortable. And I know it’s vitally necessary that I learn to look at myself honestly and talk openly with other white people about it if, as a society, we are ever going to dismantle the white supremacist system we live in.
What I’m coming to accept is that I am imbued with racism simply by being born and raised in this culture. White privilege is the air we breathe as white people. I’d like to say I don’t have a racist bone in my body, but I’m afraid it’s the only kind I have. I can’t help it. I didn’t ask for it, but it’s my responsibility to undo it in myself. I know it will be a lifelong task. Let’s keep this conversation going in Webster Groves.
Webster Groves