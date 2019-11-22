Subaru is poised to construct an auto dealership on the combined site where Smugala’s Pizza and Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods once did business at 10150 and 10100 Watson Road.
But some last minute concerns from the board of aldermen at their Nov. 12 meeting made a protracted discussion out of what many thought would be a slam-dunk approval.
The dealership will be called Subaru of St. Louis-Sunset Hills and will be operated by the Jim Keras Automotive Group.
The plat for consolidating the lots and ordinance granting a conditional use to allow the dealership both passed unanimously. However, a couple of stipulations to the plan were not included in the final vote.
Prior to the vote a discussion was prompted by Alderman Casey Wong. The debate centered on the merits of requiring the petitioner to remove an existing fence on the rear of the property and building a new one at the potential request of the neighbors, in addition to a requirement that the sidewalk adjacent to Watson Road be moved five feet from the curb and a grass easement be created.
Those issues had come up during the planning and zoning commission’s review of the proposal and Keras’ engineering consultant Mark Harriman said the dealer would agree to those stipulations, if approval of the plan were made contingent upon them.
“Five feet of separation (from the roadway) is a federal safety best practice,” Wong said.
Such a separation and grass barrier would also be consistent with the sidewalk directly east as it extends into the city of Crestwood.
City Engineer Bryson Baker agreed the separation would be a best practice, but that the plat meets city requirements without it.
The bill passed that evening contains no stipulations about the sidewalk, only that existing pole signs be removed and that Keras must include an approved drive aisle. Other aldermen said if the city were to require Keras to expand the sidewalk, it would create a precedent for future development on Watson Road.
Sunset Hills Considering Ethics Policy For Officials
At the end of the Nov. 12 meeting during the general discussion period, the board of aldermen discussed and moved to create an official city policy and possibly a panel to review official ethics on an ongoing basis.
The subject was initiated by Alderman Mark Colombo. City Attorney Bob Jones said he is aware of only three 4th Class cities that have ethics codes.
The board tossed about suggestions that one or more of its unnamed members may have crossed ethical lines and to that end, directed Jones to draft an ethics policy to be discussed at its next meeting.
Some aldermen suggested that one of more of their elected colleagues may have acted inappropriately while interacting with residents and that there may have been some breaches in confidentiality regarding executive-session discussions.