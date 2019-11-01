Well, I stepped in it.
Literally. One day I’m a full-time citizen, part-time columnist for a community newspaper, the next I’m a reckless dog owner.
It’s true. And I’m probably going to keep stepping in it … at 3 a.m. … outside in the yard … in the middle of the street. Stepping in all kinds of substances in all kinds of weather, thanks to Molly, our 12-week-old mini goldendoodle puppy who is forcing us to live life inside and out.
And with every inconvenience and assault on our sense of smell, I’m reminded that Tom and I survived two stages each of babies, toddlers and teenagers – just not all at once. Some days, Molly seems to be all three.
On the heels of an October that has changed our home life forever comes this news: Scientific proof that our lives just might be a little bit longer because of the fur ball that has turned ours upside down.
A study published just a few weeks ago by a journal of the American Heart Association found that dog owners were likely to live longer than those unfortunate souls who don’t have them. Dog ownership was associated with a 24% risk reduction for death from any cause, the study concluded.
That’s a big percentage where health information is concerned, and good information to have at 3 a.m. when Molly is whimpering in her crate and one of us needs to get up and take her outside. That’s typically not me because I married a pretty good guy. And someday, they’re going to do scientific studies on the longevity of husbands who do nice things for their wives.
But back to the dog. It’s been four weeks and she’s already gained about three pounds. Her face is getting longer and her hair is growing. She has both the nap and puppy energy perfected, switching between the two at a moment’s notice.
Despite our best efforts to block off outlets and cords, she seeks out every nook and cranny to gain access to the backside of the furniture. Every food bowl placed on her mat is approached as if she’s never had a meal in her life. She yaps, whines, whimpers and seems to know exactly when to turn up the volume. She’ll chew on anything. She’s still working on when to go outside.
I hear it won’t last, but it doesn’t matter. She’s a puppy, teaching us patience and perseverance, testing our stamina and giving us nothing but unconditional love. The study is nice, but in truth we already knew the benefits of a dog. There’s nothing like that little tail wagging when you walk in; nothing like those big, black puppy dog eyes.
She’s worth it – no matter what I keep stepping in.