If a public discussion concerns South County teens and the challenges they face, chances are you will see a confident, clear-voiced woman from Sunset Hills “step up” to the microphone.
Her name is Erin Kelley, and since 2017, she has been executive director of Step Up St. Louis, a local organization that works to prevent teen substance abuse. It’s a job that allows her to follow her passion day in and day out.
“I have 20 years of experience in growing health-related, non-profit organizations. Prior to Step Up, I was with Memory Care Home Solutions as director of advancement. The organization had three employees and a budget of $255,000 when I began in 2009 and owned a $750,000 building. They had over $1 million in operating reserves and an annual budget of $1.5 million when I left in 2017,” Kelley said.
She learned about Step Up St. Louis when she attended a 5K run with family and friends. A director position had become available after its volunteer leaders landed a federal Drug-Free Communities grant, the grant that continues to be Step Up’s major funding source.
“It was an incredible story. They were founded in 2011 and had made a pretty great impression in the area with only $2,500-$7,000 per year in funding (prior to obtaining the grant),” Kelley said.
Zoe Cangas, a real estate professional and president of Step Up, convinced Kelley her experience would make her a great fit as executive director.
“I could not get the idea out of my head. My son’s grandma on his dad’s side had just passed away a few years earlier after a heroin overdose, and stories kept hitting the news about the spread of opioid-use disorder and the prevalence of substance misuse among our area’s kids. I do not know anyone who has not seen addiction issues up close. I really wanted to help,” Kelley said.
The fact that Step Up St. Louis’ focus is specific to South County sealed the deal for Kelley.
“Step Up’s mission focuses on building relationships and resources in the community to support families and teens as they navigate. My love for South County and the significant relations already developed in the area helped our growth,” said Kelley, whose boys attend Lindbergh schools.
Kelley said Keith Cochran at Lindbergh High School introduced her to the county’s movers and shakers — especially in the education sector — and “provided a road map to extending our support to the whole of South County.” One of the first things Step Up did under Kelley’s leadership was purchase three bicycles for the district’s school resource officers.
Another important step was an event hosted by Mungenast Honda — Kelley’s mother Shan Herwig is Mungenast’s business development manager — that presented Step Up’s vision to UCAN, a group run by St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. That event resulted in STLCP Captain Melissa Webb joining Step Up’s 11-member board of directors.
“Hancock Place School District has become an incredible partner over the past year. Superintendent Kevin Carl works to foster a really special environment of support. We work with their administrative team on several unique projects that empower the district and area families with extra resources (and) engage many of their students, who serve as volunteers and ambassadors,” Kelley said.
Step Up St. Louis is headquartered in the heart of South County at 12111 Tesson Ferry Road in Sappington.
Kelley is a semi-regular at Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen meetings, and has spoken out on everything from e-cigarettes to medical marijuana and more.
“Just showing up is such a significant part of the process, and it is a very special part of my position to have the time to focus on that. Something I had not expected to become really passionate about was advocacy/policy work, but training has taught all of us that the biggest change in community attitudes comes at the policy level,” she said.
Kelley has encouraged Sunset Hills to adopt tighter tobacco policies, including recently a ban on underage “vaping.” As Sunset Hills moves toward passing an ordinance that will dictate where medical cannabis businesses may be located, Kelley has noted that medical cannabis may one day give way to recreational cannabis, as it has across the river in Illinois.
“I am supportive of medical marijuana, but we need to ensure it is regulated responsibly. I want very much to work with city officials as they make their decision about it,” she said.
Kelley is among a growing number of professionals who inveigh against e-cigarettes being available to youth.
“The most surprising thing I have seen is the extreme effects nicotine dependence has on a young person, and how difficult it is to stop,” said Kelley. “We are able to talk parents through the process and connect them with more significant support, when needed.
“We have worked with several 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds who have been using the product regularly,” she continued. “They have been a real help as we work to understand ‘why.’ These conversations almost always end back up to why they started — significant hardships, stress, anxiety.”
Last summer, when the Sunset Hills city hall chambers were packed with residents lined up to denounce the city’s lease agreement with the St. Louis Bombers rugby club, Kelley – who literally lives down the street from the proposed site of the fields at Bander Park — didn’t hesitate to stand and give her unflinching endorsement. She played for the Bombers as a girl when the club had a female squad.
“Rugby and the Bombers were a huge part of my life early on when I was a single mom. Members of that community had been hugely supportive during a difficult time when I had a brain tumor removed in 2009. Playing for their team taught me to be mentally tough,” she said.
Kelley maintains that the soccer complex will be a positive outlet for young people who might otherwise get involved in negative choices.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently appointed Kelley as one of two citizen representative to the Crime Commission/Criminal Justice Coordination Commission.