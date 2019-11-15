Tom and I tell ourselves this story over and over: The day in April 1994 when we brought our baby, whom we named Matt, home from the hospital. Tom set his carrier in the middle of our family room, and we stared at him and said, “Now what?”
We had no clue what we were doing. Both of our moms had already passed away and while friends and family offered to jump in, on that first night with your new baby, you really need to figure it out on your own.
So that’s we did, that chilly April night in 1994. We figured it out. And then we figured it out again two-and-a-half years later when his brother Jack came along. We’ve spent the last 25-plus years figuring it out, mostly by instinct, but also with a bit of research, some good advice and lots of love. Always lots of love.
That first night, I remember reading the book, “What to Expect the First Year,” and taking things step by step. Then it became day by day, meal by meal, book by book, game by game, school by school. Those steps, they added up.
And then a moment comes when you realize you don’t need to take those steps anymore. For us, that happened last week in downtown Chicago, Matt’s new hometown.
On our way to meet him outside his apartment building, we saw him walking down State Street, wearing a sweater under a gray peacoat with a leather cross-body briefcase over his shoulder. He could have been any young professional Chicago commuter that night, but it was Matt, walking down State Street, that great street.
And at 7 p.m. on a Wednesday, with all of downtown Chicago’s hustle and bustle in full swing, time stood still. All I could think about was this baby sitting in his carrier in the middle of our living room – with every other Matt milestone rushing by in my head.
The next day, he was sworn in as one of the 1,459 newest members of the Illinois Bar Association, in a ceremony for the First Judicial District presided over by Anne Burke, the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court.
“If you seek a life that makes a difference,” she told about 500 of those new lawyers, “then there is no greater path than the practice of law.”
After the ceremony, he posed for a picture with his license, arranged an Uber back to our hotel, and even offered to pick up the lunch check before heading back to work as an associate with the law firm Baker McKenzie.
And then we hugged him goodbye on State Street, just a few blocks from where we had first seen him the night before. He went his way, step by step. And we headed home down Interstate 55, mile by mile.