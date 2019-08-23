Located at the foothills of the Ozark Mountains is Steelville, Mo. The outdoor recreational hotspot boasts a thriving arts community, river activities and scenic lodging.
Steelville Arts Council President Scott Perkins said Steelville arts enjoy a high level of support, involvement and collaboration from local businesses and volunteers. He said the assortment of art venues and events offer something for all tastes, such as the free “Art In The Park” annual event which attracted 600 attendees this year.
“Steelville is the new arts destination,” Perkins said.
Gallery Zeke, a contemporary art gallery in historic downtown, displays local art. The venue’s monthly exhibits are also a place to purchase artists work and provides a space for art talks, receptions, poetry readings, musical performances, art classes and short films.
“Gallery Zeke’s museum quality installations are impressive and well attended,” said Perkins.
The gallery hosts several yearly events, such as the Fall Plein Air, an outdoor arts event, that will be held October 9-12, 2019, and a Pottery Fest in November.
Gallery Zeke is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 106 East Main Street, Steelville, MO 65565. For more information and upcoming event listings, visit www.steelvilleartscouncil.org.
Meramec Music Theatre, owned and operated by the SAC, is dedicated to bringing the musical and performing arts to Steelville in the 600-seat theatre. The theatre has hosted well-known country, bluegrass, gospel and folk acts throughout the years and continues to bring a wealth of varied musical artists to perform.
An “Art of the Car Cruise-In” is planned for Oct. 5, located on the grounds of the Meramec Music Theatre. All proceeds will benefit the SAC.
Kick’n K Farmhouse & Arena offers a 400-acre farm overlooking the Meramec River in a private country setting with some of the most amazing views in the Ozarks.
Three different vacation rental homes are available. Enjoy wildlife and farm animals and private access to the Meramec River with a rock bluff and spring-fed cave downstream to explore. Raft, kayak and tube floats are available by reservation.
Near Steelville is Bass River Resort, offering varied outdoor opportunities on the Courtois, Huzzah and Meramec rivers. Enjoy canoeing, kayaking, rafting, floating, hiking, mountain biking, swimming, fishing, horseback riding and explore the Ozark Trail.
Gill Ridge Log Cabin Vacation Rentals offers a relaxing get-a-way with fun for the entire family. The rental cabins are complete with barbecue grill, fire pit with wood and a private hot tub. Massage therapy is also offered onsite.