St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is requesting that the county council pass legislation to create a “Cone of Silence” law. The law would ban campaign donors and lobbyists from interfering with how the county awards contracts.
Cone of Silence legislation would prohibit a potential bidder or lobbyist from contacting county officials while the contracting process is under way. It also would shield county officials involved in the contracting process from being subject to undue influence.
“Pay-to-play is dead in St. Louis County, but we have to make sure it never comes back,” Page said. “This Cone of Silence legislation is one important step in preventing the return of pay-to-play activity and restoring trust in county government.”
On Sept. 16, Page sent a letter to the council asking members to amend the county’s purchasing code by adding the Cone of Silence provision.
The Cone of Silence is one of many initiatives County Executive Page has taken to restore trust in County government. He is heartened by the public interest in what else can be done beyond the measures the County has already taken since he took office this past spring.
“The council and I waged a two-year war against corruption, which revealed the pay-to-play schemes that are sending my predecessor to prison, beginning Saturday,” Page said. “Public discussions are imperative to the democratic process. My administration will continue marching forward, doing the work I promised to do. The Cone of Silence legislation is just one initiative I’m announcing this week. Thank you to the public for holding me accountable.”
Page held a press conference on Sept. 18 to sign several executive orders relating to several other ethics reform measures. The orders were signed at the same desk where former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger “held court during his pay-to-play scheme.”
The executive orders will:
• Create a code of ethics for county employees.
• Establish a zero-tolerance policy for failure to report corruption.
• Implement a policy to always favor disclosure over closure regarding the Sunshine Law.
• Require a data portal on the county website to provide more access to the public.