St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson recently announced a stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Louis. As a result, all St. Louis County schools, including Lindbergh Schools and the Affton School District, will continue to be closed through Wednesday, April 22.
The closure includes all buildings and campus amenities including athletic fields, playgrounds and tracks.
During the closure, Lindbergh Schools will provide free curbside to-go meals for students who rely on school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Meals will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday at the Lindbergh High School commons. A packaged lunch will be provided in addition to breakfast for the following day. Families must sign up online at go.lindberghschools.ws/domain/3138.
Lindbergh Students who require computer/internet access should call 314-729-2448 or email covidhelp@lindberghschools.ws.
Affton School District will be providing to-go and delivery meals for students through April 22. The package will include a lunch for the day as well as breakfast the following day. Families can sign up by calling 314-633-5911 or filling out the online form at afftonschools.net/covid19.
Learn more about how Affton School District is handling the situation at afftonschools.net/covid19/faq.