Mobile Services
Residents at senior living communities within the St. Louis County Library District can receive library materials during regularly scheduled visits via library vans. Thousands of items are available such as the latest fiction, classics, cookbooks, music and movies. Specific items can be requested for delivery.
Homebound Service
St. Louis County Library provides free library service by mail to people who are confined to home due to illness, disability or advanced age. Applicants must live in the St. Louis County Library District. Homebound Service is available only to individuals not currently served by a senior van unit.
Participants can receive library materials including books in regular or large print, magazines, DVDs or CDs. Specific items can be requested, or staff can select items, based on the preferences indicated.
Material will be mailed at no cost to the resident. Materials are mailed in zippered bags. The bags include a label for free return mail to the library. Individuals may choose to have someone pick up materials at a nearby branch.
Senior Book Discussion Kits
Staff at senior living facilities within the St. Louis County Library District can request Book Discussion Kits to be delivered to their facilities. Each kit is specially designed to meet the requirement of each senior living community with books on CD and large print books. Call 314-994-3300 ext 2333 for more information.
Book-a-Librarian
St. Louis County Library reference librarians are available to visit assisted living facilities and nursing homes within the St. Louis County Library District to help residents learn how to use the library’s eMedia services. Residents will need a valid library card, a compatible device and access to an internet connection. To schedule a free 30-60 minute session call 314-994-3300 ext. 2050 or complete a request online at www.slcl.org.
Other Senior Services
Library staff members are available to present programs for residents of nursing facilities, independent and assisted living centers, adult day care centers and other qualified organizations within the St. Louis County Library District. Programs are offered by appointment and are designed to stimulate social interaction based on life experiences.
To schedule a visit or learn more call 314-994-3300 ext 2335 or email outreach@slcl.org.