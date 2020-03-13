Voters cast ballots at Gotsch Intermediate School in the Affton School District during Tuesday’s Presidential Primary. In the pivotal Democratic race, Joe Biden collected just over 60% of the vote in Missouri to defeat Bernie Sanders, who tallied 34.6% of the state’s vote. Democratic voters in St. Louis County went overwhelmingly for Biden, giving him just over 65% of the vote. Voter turnout in St. Louis County was 32.62%. Voter turnout in St. Louis County for the 2016 Presidential Primary, when both Democrats and Republicans ran a full slate of candidates, was just shy of 46%.