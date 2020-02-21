Cor Jesu Academy, 10230 Gravois Road in Affton, has announced the appointment of a new president, Sr. Mary Grace Walsh, ASCJ, Ph.D. She will become the school’s second president, succeeding Sr. Barbara Thomas, effective on July 1.
“The board of directors, together with Sr. Mary Grace, spent the last several months discerning this assignment,” said Sr. Barbara. “In identifying Cor Jesu’s next president, it was of utmost importance to us that we appoint someone whose leadership would be grounded in the charism of Blessed Clelia Merloni, foundress of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Additionally, Sr. Mary Grace’s extensive resume in education speaks for itself. We are beyond delighted that she has accepted this role, and look forward to her tenure at Cor Jesu with great enthusiasm.”
Sr. Mary Grace currently serves as the Provost for Education, Evangelization and Catechesis, and as the President of Saint Thomas Seminary in the Archdiocese of Hartford.
Prior to her work with the Archdiocese of Hartford, Sr. Mary Grace was Superintendent and Secretary of Catholic Education and Faith Formation in the Diocese of Bridgeport, Connecticut, from 2006 to 2015. She has also served as an elementary and secondary school teacher and administrator in seven archdioceses and dioceses throughout the country. From 1987 to 1992 she taught English and theology at Cor Jesu.
“I am grateful to Sr. Barbara Thomas and the Cor Jesu Board of Directors for appointing me to serve as the next president of Cor Jesu Academy,” said Sr. Mary Grace. “I look forward to returning to this amazing school community where I spent five wonderful years early in my educational ministry.”
Sr. Veronica Beato assumed the role of interim president upon Sr. Barbara’s departure in July 2019. She will return to serving full-time as principal for the 2020-2021 school year.