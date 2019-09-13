“Affton Gives Back” is this year’s theme for the annual Affton Community Days Parade.
The parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, and is presented by Affton Plaza. To promote this theme, parade entrants donated food or non-perishable items that will be passed on to local food pantries.
The parade will travel 1.6 miles beginning at Affton High School at 10 a.m., continuing south on Mackenzie, turning east on Gravois Road, south on Weber Road, and ending at Bayless Elementary School, 4531 Weber Road.
The annual parade will be led by Col. Jon Belmar and Capt. Melissa Webb of the St. Louis County Police Department, followed by the St. Louis County Bagpipers, Honor Guard, and Affton Fire Protection District Chief Nick Fahs.
Following the first responders will be the VIP cars including the 2018 Affton Chamber President of the Board of Directors Mike Bamvakais, of Dill, Bamvakais & O’Keefe, PC. Also in VIP vehicles will be 2018 Business Person of the Year Michael Butz, MB Health; 2018 Police Officer of the Year, Officer Leslie Eyman; and 2018 Firefighter of the Year, Assistant Fire Chief Ben Waser.
This year’s Grand Marshal is John LoCascio, owner of John’s Shoe Repair. Angela O’Shea, who submitted the winning theme idea, will also be riding in the parade.
The judges’ location will be fronting the Church at Affton, 9607 Gravois Road. The marching bands of the Affton and Bayless school districts will also participate again this year. Parade winners will be announced via the Affton Chamber of Commerce website and also its Facebook page.
The Affton Community Days Parade is made possible by the financial participation of members and the community. This year’s presenting sponsor is Affton Plaza.
After the parade, be sure to visit the Bayless Music Boosters Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at Bayless Elementary School. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, water, soda, candy and baked goods will be served.
Additionally, Affton Plaza, at the intersection of Gravois and Mackenzie roads, will host “Food Trucks on Parade” from noon until 6 p.m. Food trucks will include Guerrilla Foods, Go Gyro Go, Mission Taco Truck, Doggie Mac’s, Essentially Fries, Fire & Ice Cream, The Sweet Divine, and Four Hands Brewery.