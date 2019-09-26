Despite Lindbergh High School facing one of the area's worst high school football teams, senior quarterback Logan Marchand said he was still nervous. The other Logan, junior two-way starter Logan Kopp, said he is always uptight until the first hit.
In the end, Lindbergh, behind its two Logan's Run, cruised to a 48-0 victory over winless Oakville at Lindbergh on Sept. 20. The Flyers are 3-1 as they enter the most difficult part of their schedule when they travel to play at Marquette (4-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, and then host Eureka (3-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
"I was nervous before this game," said Marchand, Lindbergh's first-year starter.
Kopp, though, put the notion of any upset away in the first two minutes and 51 seconds of the game. He returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring with 10:07 left in the first quarter.
Kopp then recorded an interception from his middle linebacker position at the Oakville 10-yard line on the ensuing Oakville drive. The turnover set up his second touchdown when, playing running back, he knifed his way through the left tackle for a seven-yard touchdown with 9:09 remaining in the first quarter.
"I wanted to make an impact early in the game and I did that," Kopp said. "My team had my back and they blocked for me. It turned out for the best and we rolled it from there."
Lindbergh didn't score again until Marchand fired three touchdown passes in the final 5:32 of the first half. Kopp (18 yards), senior running back Chaz Kachadorian (75 yards) and senior wide receiver Jon Grenia (46 yards) were the recipients of Marchand's spirals.
Lindbergh opened the second half with a 33-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Andre Dupont to extend the lead to 42-0 with 10:10 left in the third quarter. The starters sat the rest of the game.
"You never underestimate your opponents and you never overestimate them," Lindbergh Coach Nathan Norman said. "I wanted the boys to definitely do that. We try to focus on Lindbergh, not our opponent, to get better every week."
Marchand completed 10 of 12 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in nearly the first 26 minutes of the game. Overall, he has completed 30 of 47 passes for 592 yards and five touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception.
Marchand credits Wyatt Critchlaw, Lindbergh's starting quarterback last season, for preparing him for his chance to be a starter.
"If it wasn't for Wyatt, I don't think I'd be at where I am right now."
Of Marchand, Norman said: "He's getting better every day. Last season, he spent a lot of time with our former quarterback in the spring. That's where he made his most growth."
Kopp said he's seen first-hand how Marchand's improvement has helped Lindbergh have a balanced offensive attack.
"The amount he has improved to this time last year to this time this year is insane," he said.
Kopp said the summer weight and strength training program is what has led to Lindbergh's strong start, but will be needed in the next two weeks in particular.
"He (Norman) told us at the very beginning of the summer that we're going to win the season right now in the weight room," Kopp said. "It really did come down to this. We're just physical, strong and big. I have to give it all to Coach Norman and the guys for being dedicated to the weight room throughout the whole summer. Waking up at 7 a.m. every morning to go lift is what we needed, even though we wanted to sleep in."
"We require them to be in the weight room during the off season and in-season as well," Norman said. "It's still a work in progress, and we still need to get more physical – bigger, faster, stronger. We're proud of how the kids work. They're doing a good job."
The Marquette Matchup
The Marquette matchup will be a true test of Lindbergh's strength.
"They're (Marquette) a physical team," Lindbergh's Coach Norman said. "We'll see how we hold up depth-wise. It will be a challenge. We will have to be error-free and limit the turnovers. We're going to have to win the turnover battle and come out and compete and play our game. That's all the kids can do and I am confident they will do that."
Lindbergh may not be the the most talented team, but the Flyers have a blue-collar mentality.
"I would say they're grinders," Norman said. "Kind of an old-school football team. Undersized a little bit – not the fastest, not the biggest, not the best looking, but they get the job done – and I mean that as a compliment.
Kopp agrees.
"Grind, physicality, determination," Kopp said. "We may not be the fastest team or the most athletic, but we're smart and we're physical, and I think that can take us a long way this season."