Speeding issues surrounding the controversial traffic area of Uthoff Valley Subdivision and Elementary School decreased in the last month, reported Fenton 5th Precinct Sgt. Howard Marshall.
He said increased police presence, speed radar signs and resident awareness is working to reduce speeding on Uthoff. However, he said there are speeding problems on the city’s Water Street.
At a Sept. 12 Fenton board meeting, aldermen debated location placements for the city’s existing speed radar signs. Fenton resident Ramon Phillips advocated for keeping radar tools at the elementary school.
“It takes only one speeding car to strike a child. Children are safer because of the sergeant’s efforts. If the radar trailer is not there and the sergeant is not there, we will have speeding problems. Are the children worth it?” posed Phillips to aldermen.
Fenton resident Scott Maserang said of the 13 houses located on the Uthoff street in question, eight households have children under 16 years old in them.
“All who live in those 13 homes are in support of curbing speeds there,” he added.