Fines for speeding violations within Crestwood’s four designated school zones now are double or triple standard penalties, per action taken at a July 23 board of aldermen meeting.
Local police officers recently noted significant increases in speeding within the city’s school areas, so they recommended special enforcement zones be established.
Crestwood Police Chief Ron Compton said they had run radar in school areas for the past several years, and had positioned police officers near schools whenever possible. He added that school zones on Sappington Road are nearly 100 percent of the speeding issue.
The speed limit for designated school zones in Crestwood is 20 mph, except on Sappington Road, which is 25 mph when warning yellow lights are flashing.
Missouri statutes designate posted school zones as a major versus minor traffic offense. School zones are equated to highway construction zones regarding public safety concerns. For major violations, Missouri drivers must attend court to address judges. Whereas, minor traffic offenses can be processed and paid for without a court appearance.
The cost difference between the two types of speeding violations is up to $225 for a minor, compared to up to $1,000 for a major offense, according to Missouri statutes.
Crestwood’s aldermen adopted a city ordinance that spells out the speeding fines within the city’s school zones to be levied with an extra penalty through the scale of major traffic offenses, plus court costs.
Aldermen authorized a hybrid fine approach. For violators speeding 1 to 5 miles over the speed limit, no additional fees were added beyond the standard fine so the total new charge would be $101, plus court costs. Drivers caught speeding 6 to 10 miles over the limit will receive double the standard fee, resulting in $121, plus court costs.
However, someone caught speeding 11 to 25 mph over the speed limit will receive triple the standard fees, ranging from $141 to $466.50, plus court costs.
By law, though, judges may reduce any individual fines on a case-by-case basis.
Police board members also recommended more signage is needed near school zones to warn drivers to reduce speeds.
Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson said staffers would research the best, most conspicuous signage to forewarn drivers. “Our intention is to get people to slow down for better safety reasons, not to make money,” said Simpson.