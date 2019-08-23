About 40 miles west of St. Louis overlooking the Missouri River Valley is Augusta. The small river town offers spectacular scenery to indulge in and is a perfect place for a day trip get-a-way.
Founded in 1836, Augusta offers a slower pace to unwind and relax. Stay at one of the many local bed and breakfasts and take a stroll around this charming historical town to visit the many quaint shops. Find antiques, original works of art, hand-blown glass and more. Or rent a bicycle and enjoy the view along the Katy Trail.
The village is a key part of Missouri’s wine history. The “town and the surrounding area were the first designated wine district in the United States” and the picturesque landscape and vineyards have produced many award-winning local wines.
Experience this charming little town at the Augusta Harvest Festival on Sept. 20-21. The event offers entertainment, food, storytellers, concert by Texas Giants, pony rides, artisans and more. Visit www.augusta-chamber.org for more information.