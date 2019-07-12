Grant Death Commemoration Ceremony
The Sons of Union Veterans Ulysses S. Grant Camp #68, in partnership with the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, will be performing a death commemoration ceremony to mark the 134th anniversary of President Grant’s passing.
The program runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 20, at 7400 Grant Road. It will include speeches, a wreath laying ceremony, and a 21-gun salute.
Free. No reservations required.
“My Dear Julia”
“My Dear Julia” – a radio style play on the romance of Ulysses S. Grant and Julia Dent Grant – will be presented Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. The play, written by local historian NiNi Harris, is approximately 40 minutes in length. Reservations are required. Call 314-842-1867 ext. 230.
“Following Ulysses S. Grant”
“Following Ulysses S. Grant through our National Park System” by David Kroese will be presented Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Kroese celebrated the National Park Service’s Centennial in 2016 by visiting as many of the parks as possible. By 2017 he had visited all 417. As a result of his travels he wrote “The Centennial: A Journey through America’s National Park System.” In this talk Kroese will focus on national parks with a connection to Ulysses S. Grant. Reservations are required. Call 314-842-1867 ext. 230.
“This Occasion is in Some Respects Remarkable”
This presentation by Dorris Keevan-Franke is Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.
The Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C., features a Missouri enslaved man named Archer Alexander as the face of enslavement. It was dedicated in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.
Keevan-Franke, a local historian, will lead a discussion about Alexander’s life and how he was chosen as the face of the monument today. Reservations are required. Call 314-842-1867 ext. 230.