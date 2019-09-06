The Saga of Fenton continued at its July Board meeting. More nonsense deadlock, which they blame on Mayor Brasses.
Alderman Clauss asserted that, had the Mayor’s side ceded control of the city to his opposition, filling the board vacancy would have been done in minutes. While not putting it in such accurate terms, Clauss’s special interest side wants to decide President of the Board, etc, AND their chief spokesman, Alderman Patton, has publicly stated that he will not give up their 4-3 majority on the Board. In other words, they want control of every issue; never mind that 69% of the voters dis-elected their Mayor.
Not to be outdone, former alderman Darlyss Preslar told Brasses “… if you had adhered to the May 2nd 4-3 vote, this whole thing (the stalemate of filling the vacancy) would have been avoided”. In light of Patton’s admission this, like Clauss’s statement, is absurd; they refuse to fill the vacancy, before or after. Even more ridiculous is her assertion that Brasses disregarded the vote. If he had, he would have sworn in Robin Huels on the spot.
After last year’s Beer Summit, where Voyles converted Clauss and Patton to the side of special interests, Patton claimed that he was tired of the deadlock and contention. Yet here he is, ignoring the will and board representation of Fenton voters, LEADING the contention and deadlock.
What could drive such relentlessly dogged absurdity? Principle? They have none. Law? No such law. Special interest? Ahah!
