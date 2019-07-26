South County Senior Law and Estate Planning specializes in helping clients put their affairs in order and navigate the legal and financial challenges of aging.
Dennis B. Mertz founded the firm in 1991. Mavis W. Kennedy joined in 2003 and she became principal in 2012, when Mertz semi-retired.
Thaddeus C. Ortman, associate attorney, joined the firm in September, 2018. Prior to joining the firm, Ortman practiced as a real estate attorney for 16 years.
The firm’s original estate planning focus has expanded over the years. The firm has added, real estate, Medicaid planning, VA benefits, business succession, contested estates, guardianships and conservatorships. Longtime clients return to bring affairs up-to-date, and their children rely on the firm to handle estate planning and elder law issues.
Since the majority of the law firm’s staff lives nearby in Oakville and has more than 10 years of service, its local clients seem like part of the family.
“Our long-term, trained staff are familiar with our clients and their individual needs and often communicate on a first-name basis,” said Kennedy. “The relationships we develop with our senior clients and their families are extremely rewarding for our attorneys and support staff as we work to determine our clients’ concerns and goals and help them develop the best legal approach to address those concerns,” said Kennedy, adding that often the firm serves as an advocate for elderly clients with no nearby family.
“We are honored to assist our clients during these stressful periods of their lives, providing a calm guiding hand wherever possible,” she added.
Clients appreciate the friendly service the firm provides. Likewise, the relationships with clients and their families are extremely rewarding to the attorneys and staff.
“Such sociable contact fosters confidence, with the result that the client’s engagements move along in a timely and efficient manner,” Kennedy said.
Senior County Senior Law & Estate Planning Center, LLC
5518 Telegraph Road, Ste. 101 • St. Louis
314-845-0541 • www.stlseniorlaw.com