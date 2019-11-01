A South County man was charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy after authorities discovered he had been having a relationship with a teenager and found images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.
David Dockens Jr., 39, of the 1200 block of Covington Manor Lane in Lemay, was charged Sept. 11 with one count of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond. Covington Manor Lane is located about a half mile from the intersection of South Lindbergh Boulevard and Lemay Ferry Road in South County.
According to charges filed with the case, Dockens was having a sexual relationship with a girl that began when she was 14 years old and both were living in Louisiana. The victim told police they both moved to St. Louis in 2018, and the relationship continued when she was 15 years old.
The victim also told police the two had sexual intercourse and engaged in other sexual activities. Dockens admitted to the sexual relationship during a recorded phone call, according to the court documents.
As the investigation progressed, numerous photos and videos of child pornography were located on electronic devices used by Dockens, police said.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims in the St. Louis area and encourages them to call police at 314-615-5370.