A South County man is facing child endangerment charges after a nine-month-old died of a heroin and fentanyl intoxication.
Taylor Baumer, 20, of the 1000 block of Adworth Drive in Mehlville, was charged Oct. 8 with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
The charge stems from an Aug. 15 incident when police responded to the residence on Adworth Drive and located an infant who wasn’t breathing. Officers initiated life-saving efforts. The baby was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
The baby died as a result of “heroin and fentanyl intoxication,” and Baumer admitted bringing heroin and fentanyl into the residence and using them, according to the probable cause statement filed with the case.