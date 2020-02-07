The Kiwanis Club of South County-St. Louis recently honored Officer Sanda Cosic of the Affton-Southwest Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department as its “Officer of the Quarter.” Officer Cosic was honored for her untiring dedication and service to the South County community. During a recent meeting, Kiwanis Club of South County-St. Louis President Lee Bodendieck presented Officer Cosic with a certificate of recognition, a gift card to a local restaurant and a pen. Officer Cosic is pictured here with Lt. Brad Kelling (left), and Officer Eric Tripp, who accompanied her to the meeting.