Six summers ago, I took a wedding dress — some 54 years old and stuffed into a plastic bag — to Lucy’s Dressmaking & Alterations in south St. Louis.
The gown belonged to my mom, Betty Gibson, whose heirlooms I inherited after leukemia got the best of her in 1994.
It was among the objects of “my mom’s stuff” that had found a home in our basement. And now her oldest grandchild, my nephew, Dan Gibson, was getting married — the first family wedding of the next generation. I wanted something profound out of it, but didn’t know what. “Take the dress to Lucy,” Tom said. “She’ll know what to do.”
Lucy had been saving me for years. All of Tom’s missing buttons, fallen cuffs and Boy Scout merit badges were dropped at the little shop on Hampton, and all would come back mended, sewn and pressed. She was, in my domestically-challenged mind, a miracle worker.
She might simply call herself a seamstress, but miracles are in the eye of the beholder. And so here’s how one memory was stitched into two: I dumped the balled-up gown of silk and lace on Lucy’s counter, and said, “I think I want a ring-bearer pillow.”
She nodded, handed me a ticket and said, “Come back in two weeks.” With very little direction, she knew exactly what I was asking for: Something old turned into something new; something sorrowed into something true.
Two weeks later, I held in my hand a pillow made out of silk, covered in lace. It took my breath away, both on the day I picked it up and then a few weeks later in a chapel at the University of Evansville, where Dan married the lovely Jess Reeder of Paducah, Kentucky. My youngest nephew, Zachary Gibson, 8 at the time, carried the ring on the pillow of an angel.
Earlier this summer, I was back at the little shop on Hampton with what remained of the now nearly 60-year-old gown. Again, Lucy knew what to do: A second ring-bearer pillow for the wedding of the only other grandchild Betty got to hug.
And so this weekend, my nephew Nick Gibson will be waiting at the end of an aisle adorned with flowers to marry the lovely Haley O’Toole of South County — by way of Seven Holy Founders and Nerinx Hall — a match Mizzou made.
Haley is an amazing young woman, and we couldn’t be happier for Nick. This time, the pillow will be carried by the sons of Dan and Jess: Ramsey, 3, and his brother Max, 1. A fourth generation, holding in their tiny hands just one of the weddings that set this most joyful of days into motion. Something old, something new; something forward, something true.