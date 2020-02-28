A Smoothie King is scheduled to open in Affton by summertime.
The building, which is located 9301 Gravois Road, was formerly home to the popular Velvet Freeze ice cream shop. Various businesses have operated there since Velvet Freeze’s closure in 1986. It was a Domino’s pizza until 2014, and most recently housed Metro PCS, according to Yvonne Merlotti, project manager for Seneca Commercial Real Estate.
Merlotti said MetroPCS has been relocated across the street next to the license office to allow Smoothie King to operate in the 1,000-square-foot building with a drive thru.