Six words can start a conversation.
Michele Norris, a former host of National Public Radio’s All Things Considered news show, shared her Race Card Project during one day of Webster University’s fifth annual Diversity Conference this week.
Norris talked about the misleading “post-racial” term that circulated after the election of this country’s first black president. It did not take long for that historic precedent to open old stories and reopen old wounds.
Both people of color and people who lived the role of perpetuating separation had never talked about many of their experiences. Subconsciously and sometimes with awareness, those life stories continued to affect the silent ones and the generations that followed.
For instance, Norris, raised in Minneapolis, had never known that her father, a U.S. Navy veteran, had been shot in the leg by a police officer in Birmingham in 1946. The officer was trying to prevent her father and his friends from entering a black-owned business complex where they took evening classes that would help them prepare for voter registration.
Her father never shared the incident with his family, but he had a scar on his leg and always carried a small, worn copy of the U.S. Constitution in his back pocket.
“They didn’t share their frustrations because they wanted their babies to soar,” said Norris of her parents.
Norris started The Race Card Project in 2010. She had post cards printed with the instruction to write in six words one’s feelings about race. She left them at various locations around the country. Later, an online option was added. An archive was built. Some of the 500,000 cards and posts have resulted in NPR programs and in dialog among the writers of the posts.
It was a way to get people to begin to share their stories. Some of those stories are archived online. Google The Race Project.
Norris said she was amazed at how honest people were in their six words. The project confirmed for her that lots of people really want to talk about race.
Some six-word examples Norris shared from The Race Card archives:
• Father was racist. I’m not. Progress.
• Married a white woman. Now what?
• Too black for black men’s love.
• Lady, I don’t want your purse.
• Not comfortable in my own skin.
• Grandma, you can’t say that anymore.
• Mexican white girl doesn’t speak Spanish.
• Can’t pronounce my name? Try harder.
• I am white and pay the price.
• Ashamed that accomplished minorities surprise me.
Try your own six words. Norris checks for new additions daily.
Here are my six words for today:
I can learn by becoming vulnerable.