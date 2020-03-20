I saw the “Six Degrees of Separation” play several years ago at the Repertory Theatre on the campus of Webster University. I must admit the details of that performance have not stuck with me, but the cool concept behind that play has just never gone away.
The idea is that all people are six, or fewer, social connections away from anyone else. This is also known as the “Six Handshakes Rule.” In our new era of social distancing, this would now be called the “Six Fist Bumps Rule.”
Under this rule, “an acquaintance of an acquaintance” statement can be made to connect any two people in a maximum of six steps. Also, under this rule, there are a number of Webster Groves High School and Nerinx Hall High School grads of 2011 who are just six degrees of separation away from U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
Let me explain. These are students who ate frequently at Imo’s Pizza in Webster Groves. They may have sat near or even shared pizza at Imo’s with Karlie Kloss. She is nuts abouts Imo’s and made a video for Vanity Fair magazine at the pizzeria about fried ravioli and squares beyond compare in the Midwest.
Kloss was a student at WGHS who went on to be a top model and has graced dozens of glamour covers for magazines such as Vogue. She also married Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law to President Trump.
So, we’re talking about a relationship between the President, and local lovers of Imo’s Pizza involving fewer than six handshakes, fist bumps or elbow taps.
All this came to my mind after several veteran Imo’s eaters brought to my attention recent articles about Karlie Kloss’s father. He is Dr. Kurt Kloss, who once lived in Webster Groves, and has expertise in emergency medicine.
Are you still with me? Now get this. It turns out the President asked Jared to take time out from solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He asked Jared to come up with a report on how to handle the coronavirus crisis. Jared is a younger stable genius and married to Ivanka.
So, Jared takes time out from his Middle East duty to consult with Karlie and her dad about pandemics. Dr. Kurt Kloss then went on Facebook to seek the advice of other medical professionals on how to handle this killer virus.
According to The Spectator, the doctor made a list of recommendations for Jared to take to his father-in-law, the older stable genius, President Trump. Pandemic recommendations include:
- Rush production of ventilators and nationalize factories if necessary.
- Activate National Guard units for free testing sites, isolation processing.
- Restore funding cuts to the NIH and CDC, rush vaccine development.
Trump is not happy with Jared’s work, but I won’t criticize. He may be a friend of a friend of a friend of mine. And who has the time? I’m heading to Imo’s to fist bump some future famous people.