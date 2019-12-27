While Fenton board members on Dec. 18 voted to sell city-owned property at 505 S. Main St., aldermen also made it clear during the same board meeting they don’t intend to sell a former police office at 900 Gregory Lane.
In fact, board members authorized Fenton staffers to reject any purchase offers for Gregory Lane.
The historic building on South Main Street currently houses a renter, Sisters Tea House & Gift Shop, which has operated there since 2001. The property’s asking price was set at $254,900 with a five-year deed restriction pertaining to the preservation of the estate.
The building dates back to 1896, and served as one of the city’s main gathering sites for several decades. In honor of its historical importance to Fenton, the house was purchased by city officials in 1992.
Aldermen cited declining city revenues and the building’s need for specialized maintenance and restoration services prompted their interest in selling the property.
The building on Gregory Lane was the office of the former city-managed police department until 1996. After that, the building operated as a Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic. Most recently, it has been used for storing city records.
However, in October 2018, former Fenton Alderwoman Vera Glick said it was in significant disrepair. After a tour of the building, Glick said it had been neglected far too long, citing mold and mildew growing on plastic bins there.
“Rocks have been thrown through the glass windows. It’s just a total mess,” she said. “The building’s sitting there, getting worse and worse. It’s ratty and deserted, and I believe it’s a health hazard.”
Glick called for a professional evaluation of the building and a cost-benefit analysis for at least bringing it up to city codes. City officials said the structurally fortified building was erected in the 1980’s with nuclear attack threats in mind.
St. Louis County records indicate Fenton owns 21.43 acres at the Gregory Lane address. In the past, some board members suggested the property would be a good spot for a playground or a community entertainment building.