Brewer’s Flooring has been in business since 1982 and is still owned and operated by the Brewer family: Dan, Linda, Mike and Kristen. All are experts in the flooring industry.
“We are knowledgeable of our products and we know how a customer wants to be treated,” Dan said. “When you enter our showroom, you are first very impressed with our displays and selection with everything from the entry-level products to the most unique and finest in the industry.”
At Brewer’s, there are no high pressure sales tactics used, no tricks or gimmicks such as free this and free that, and no inflated prices to then offer huge discounts.
“We still run our business the same as when we opened our doors 37 years ago,” Dan said. “We treat every customer with honesty and respect, have competitive prices, professional installation and are the best in our industry with customer service and satisfaction.”
Even though customers have probably seen Brewer’s ads throughout the years, the company takes great pride in the fact that most of its business is still generated by word-of-mouth referrals.
So, for those looking for new flooring — whether it be carpet, tile, vinyl, ceramic, hardwood or luxury vinyl tiles — stop by Brewer’s Flooring showroom for an experience unmatched by the competition. For those also looking for new window treatments, Brewer’s Flooring carries Hunter Douglas Window Treatments.
“We do a lot more than just flooring. We also do kitchen backsplashes, tub and shower enclosures, interior doors, baseboards, countertops and much more.”
6 Meramec Valley Plaza • Valley Park • 636-225-8350