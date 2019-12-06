Robin Luckett, who was visiting the St. Louis area from Chicago, is greeted by one of Santa’s reindeer, Vixen, at The Museum of Transportation. Jeremiah Scull of Show-Me Reindeer, LLC, brought Vixen and Donner to the museum on Friday, Nov. 29. Reindeer will return to the museum, located at 3015 Barrett Station Road in Kirkwood, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 12 to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Show-Me Reindeer at Museum of Transportation
Diana Linsley
