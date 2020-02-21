For Valentine’s Day — our 30th consecutive mid-February holiday dinner together -— I got wine, chocolate covered strawberries and a hubcap. And none of it landed Tom in trouble.
But I admit that when he set the flat cardboard box on the table with a bow on top, I was puzzled. It appeared to be a fat, giant pizza box and we had already eaten a lovely dinner from the Art of Entertaining in Webster. That’s what 29 years of hearts and flowers will get you — last-minute gourmet to go.
But this box didn’t hold any kind of pizza. It was a shiny new hubcap marked “Toyota”— and not a knock-off, either. Nothing says romance like heavy, treated plastic with silver chrome paint. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love doesn’t rub it in when one of you is responsible for losing three hubcaps in two years.
What can I say? Potholes always seem to find me when I’m behind the wheel of our silver 2005 Corolla —the most ubiquitous vehicle of this century. Just try and find one in a Target parking lot on a Saturday afternoon.
But these things always seem to fall off our 15-year-old car when I’m driving. This time, I was hurrying to make my appointed time at an urgent care center under the throes of bronchitis. That’s when the pothole in the middle of the lane appeared out of nowhere. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
OK, so perhaps some of us don’t see a big hole in the middle of the street until it’s too late. Boom! My right front tire bounced and I thought I heard something give, but when I didn’t see anything in the rear view mirror, I thought I might have survived this particular brush with winter. And then I forgot all about it. Who looks down everytime you get out of your car?
The next morning Tom came in and asked, in the nicest way possible, “Uh, honey, did you know the Toyota is missing a hubcap?”
I cringed.
“It might have been me,” I said, a pretty good assumption since I had been the only one driving it. “I think it happened yesterday on my way to the doctor, but you know how easily those things come off.
“Maybe we should just get a new car!”
It seemed logical to me. Besides a tendency to lose its trimmings, it also has manual roll-up windows. But Tom wasn’t biting. He has Ineedahubcap.com bookmarked on his computer. The new one arrived just in time for the most romantic holiday of the year.
So all’s well that ends well. In the meantime, I’m trying to avoid potholes as best I can. But if I don’t, I have a birthday next month.