On Friday, Jan. 17, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Shawn Overstreet, 48 years of age, of the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue in Valley Park, Missouri. Overstreet was charged for two counts of Burglary 2nd Degree. Overstreet is being held on a $15,000 “cash only” bond.
Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, 2019, two businesses in Affton — Yorkshire Cleaners and Affton Muffler — both reported overnight burglaries. The Window to Yorkshire Cleaners had been broken and cash was stolen from the register. The garage door to Affton Mffler had been broken and the cash drawer to the register was taken.
Video surveillance cameras from Yorkshire Cleaners captured the burglary on video and the defendant has been identified as the perpetrator of that offense. The cash drawer belonging to the Affton Muffler shop was found in a dumpster outside the shop and a fingerprint lifted from the drawer matched the defendant’s fingerprint. Cell phone records also put the defendant in the area of both burglaries at the time they occurred.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Property are conducting the investigation.