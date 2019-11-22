Above, Milo Boss and Gray Corcoran, members of Boy Scout Troop 580, Den 9, of Long Elementary School, prepare to unload food items collected during the Nov. 16 annual Scouting For Food drive.
At right, former Scout Jacob Minner volunteered his services last Saturday to help unload boxes from vehicles for temporary storage in the Crestwood Firehouse. This year’s Scouting For Food drive accumulated 1.9 million items from the St. Louis area, southeast Missouri and southern/central Illinois. In this area, Sunset Transportation provided vehicles, equipment and volunteer drivers to transport food to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Items will stock local food pantry shelves just in time for the holidays. Those who missed the opportunity to donate can still do so by dropping food items off at any Goodwill store through Nov. 24.