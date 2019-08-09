Public school administrators are busy rethinking calendars for the 2020-21 school year, after Mo. Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation to keep schools from starting no more than 14 days before Labor Day.
The change comes after Missouri lawmakers expressed a need to increase tourism revenue. By starting school later, families will have more time to spend money on vacations to places like the Lake of the Ozarks.
Next year will be the most dramatic change. Labor Day, held the first Monday in September, falls on Sept. 7, the latest possible day for the holiday. That means schools cannot start next year until Monday, Aug. 24.
Affton and Lindbergh school districts are already weighing the effects of a late start date.
Beth Johnston, chief communications officer for Lindbergh Schools, said Lindbergh’s calendar committee will soon be meeting to discuss next year’s calendar. The committee is made up of parents, faculty and staff.
“They’ll be looking to make sure we will have enough days, or educational hours,” Johnston said.
Travis Bracht, superintendent for the Affton School District, said Affton will be sending out surveys to parents and teachers in the district. The surveys will list days students and teachers have taken off in the past, like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Good Friday and Presidents’ Day. Bracht said parents and teachers will be asked to prioritize the days they want off in the 2020-2021 school year.
“The survey will help us look at all of those items and try and figure out which ones we should keep. Then, when we start looking at those compromises, we look at days that people thought maybe weren’t as important,”Bracht said.
Bracht said ending classes before Memorial Day will be tough if some of those compromises are not made.
Other considerations on the surveys will be the length of winter and spring breaks.
With the late Labor Day in 2020, districts like Affton and Lindbergh will choose between a full first week of classes or the usual partial week with classes beginning on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. This upcoming school year, classes at Affton will start on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
“One of the things school districts rarely like to do is start on a Monday because that leads to a pretty long first week of school,” Bracht said.
Bracht said the Affton survey will ask parents and teachers if they want to begin school on a Monday, or begin school with a shortened week.
“We’re getting the worst first,” Bracht said. “This is the most extreme scenario that we will have to plan for.”
Another issue schools will face involves dual enrollment. In high school, many students take classes for college credit — college algebra, advanced English courses, chemistry, for example. With a later start date, balancing the number of days in fall and spring semesters will be difficult. Students taking a fall semester course may have fewer days to prepare for final exams than those taking the same class in spring. One solution has students taking final exams for first semester after winter break.
“I think that will be a big talking point for districts,” Bracht said. “We’re going to put a question on the survey asking people how important it is to end first semester before winter break.”
The Missouri House Bill originally required schools to start no more than 10 days before Labor Day. It was later amended to 14 days. Bracht said those extra four days will be appreciated by schools and families.
Bracht said it will be interesting to see how each district deals with the new regulations.
“You don’t want to be the one district that ends after Christmas when all the others end before,” Bracht said.