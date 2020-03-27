Like other South County parents, Franco Gassiraro is determined not to let the worst American disease pandemic in more than a century get the best of his family.
Gassiraro and his wife, Tijen, have spent the last few weeks working from home, while their son Nico, 11, having finished spring break, is about to embark on the world of online learning under the auspices of the Affton School District.
So far, the family’s morale remains high, even though Gassiraro acknowledged their enforced togetherness could last weeks, maybe months.
“We keep our hopes and faith in God, that He’ll give everyone the hope and patience and wisdom to get through this,” he said. “And family-wise, we’re getting to know each other a little more. Sometimes it’s more than we want, if you get my meaning.”
Welcome to the new normal of 2020. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, words and phrases such as “lockdown” and “social distancing” are suddenly ubiquitous and freighted with ominous meaning. Everyday activities — working out at the gym, meeting friends at a fastfood restaurant, attending church services — that were commonplace only a few weeks ago, now seem like memories from another era.
Yet South County parents interviewed report they are trying to make the best of a challenging situation; a set of circumstances beyond their control that they are seeking to navigate by talking honestly about ways to avoid the coronavirus, while also looking to find the bright spots in each day.
“My son is very curious,” said Gassiraro, the communications director for the not-for-profit Affton Parents Club. “We talk about how we have to be extra careful about washing our hands. Trying not to touch your face. That we can go out, but not very much.”
But the key thing for everyone, he said, is resilience.
“We have to take it day by day,” Gassiraro said. “We’re hopeful and cautiously optimistic.”
Help for Affton And Lindbergh School Districts Families
The Affton School District has announced that it will join school districts across St. Louis County and St. Louis City and remain closed through April 22.
District families can seek help through the Affton Schools’ COVID-19 Helpline at (314) 633-5911 or send an email to info@afftonschools.net. The school district will provide “to go” and delivery meals free of cost for Affton students through April 22.
At the time of pickup/delivery, a packaged lunch for the day will be provided, as well as a breakfast for the following day.
Affton’s announcement of a month-long closure follows on the heels St. Louis County government’s order, beginning March 23, that county residents must shelter in place for 30 days, with exceptions made for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and doctors’ offices and hospitals.
Plans are in place to provide learning support to students from home, plus breakfasts and lunches to those who need them, according to the Affton website.
The Lindbergh Schools District will also remain closed until April 22.
Lindbergh has set up a helpline that will be monitored daily to respond to the needs of families. Families may call (314) 729-2448, or email covidhelp@lindberghschools.ws. A district representative will respond within 24 hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, according to the district website.
During the closure, Lindbergh Schools will provide free curbside to-go meals for students who rely on school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Meals are available for pick up Monday-Friday at the Lindbergh High School commons, 5000 S. Lindbergh Blvd. A packaged lunch will be provided, in addition to breakfast for the following day. Families must sign up at go.lindberghschools.ws/COVID19 to reserve meals for students.
Lindbergh students who lack access to a computer at home can borrow one by sending an email to covidhelp@lindberghschools.ws.
What’s more, Spectrum is waiving installation fees and providing 60-day internet access for families during the COVID-19 crisis.
The superintendents of both the Affton and Lindbergh districts released statements thanking parents and staff for the way they’ve handled the school closures.
Affton School District Superintendent Travis Bracht posted a statement on the district web site.
“I know we have been saying this a lot lately, but we are grateful for your continued patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented time. Thank you sincerely to everyone who is banding together to support each other and our students,” he wrote.
Lindbergh Schools Superintendent Tony Lake, in a written statement, noted that:
“Virtual instruction will not be perfect, but our goal is to make it as helpful and flexible as possible. As we share resources and ideas, please take them as helpful suggestions, and do not feel pressure if a particular suggestion does not work for your individual family. We are all doing the best we can.”
Lake concluded that in “this challenging time, there is a valuable opportunity for your children to explore learning beyond the classroom as they expand their areas of interest. Make time for breaks, play, and creativity. Like other times when school is out of session, we know that kids can have significant learning experiences beyond the structure of school.”
Reading, Movie Nights ... And A Potato Cannon
Joel Emery, a sales and marketing consultant, said his three sons — ages 15, 13 and 5 — all of whom attend Lindbergh Schools, have so far adjusted pretty well to the school closures and shelter-in-place orders.
“The 5-year-old doesn’t quite get it,” Emery said. “But he’s been hanging out with mommy and dad all the time. So he’s as pleased as can be.”
With his wife, Jamie, home from her job as a St. Louis University librarian, Emery said he and his family have been having some good conversations lately about learning to spend so much time together at home.
“How we have to be patient with one another,” Emery said. “We’re going to be together in the house for an extended period of time, and we just need to be very patient, patient, patient with each other. Lots of ‘pleases’ and ‘thank yous’ and things like that.”
A major concern for Emery is making sure the entire family follows a disciplined routine every day.
“I expect everyone will stick to as normal a routine as possible,” he said. “Everyone getting up early, having breakfast at set times, having lunch at set times, not allowing it to devolve into eternal Sunday morning.”
One upside that Emery sees to the current lockdown is the chance for his sons to learn practical life skills.
“They’re not necessarily covered in school, but they are things they need to know,” Emery said. “For example, we’ll probably have the elder children take one day a week each to cook dinner. Hoping to work with them on how to plan a budget long-term ... just some other things, like how to change a tire.”
Not everything, though, needs to be about hard work, he added. Time also needs to be allotted for fun.
“We have a potato cannon that we’ve been working on,” he said.
Jennifer Abercrombie, the mother of a daughter attending Lindbergh High School, and a son who attends Sperreng Middle School, said her kids have adapted pretty well to the days away from school.
“They’ve been reading, and we’ve had lots of movie nights,” Abercrombie said.
But with the Lindbergh district’s shift to online learning starting this week, her kids will be kept busy with schoolwork —all thanks to the hard work of Lindbergh staff.
“I know all our leaders in the district, even though it was their week off, I know they’ve been working their tails off,” she said.
Abercrombie, who was named earlier this year as “Citizen of the Year” by the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Chamber of Commerce for volunteer work at Lindbergh Schools, said she is getting ready to respond to the needs of the many families who will be affected by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
“Families that were completely fine two days ago find themselves without jobs today,” she said. “The need is absolutely going to grow.”
Abercrombie, whose husband Chris is a family practice physician for Mercy, said one way her family is adjusting to the long stay at home is by realizing that “We’re just so grateful that we’re OK, that we’re healthy.”
In spite of the challenges of spending so much time at home, Abercrombie sees an upside to the long periods of family togetherness.
“I think it’s allowing us to be together, to slow down, to re-connect,” she said.
Abercrombie has also learned to tune out all the negative news and cut back on her use of Facebook.
“Because it generates fear,” she said. “I need to let it go and focus on home. We’re safe. We’re healthy.”