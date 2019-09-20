Chaminade College Preparatory School educates young men, grades 6-12, in the Catholic Marianist tradition. The school’s motto is ESTO VIR, “Be A Man.” The journey from boyhood to manhood is a path that includes spiritual, educational and social development. As a school for boys, everything at Chaminade is created from the perspective of how young men learn—how they interact, build relationships, and see the world. The mission is to build students’ inherent skills, gifts and talents while realizing their potential as men. This is accomplished through Academics, Formation of Character and Athletics & Activities. Visit www.chaminade-stl.org to learn more.
Lutheran High School South is one of the only co-ed Christian schools in the St. Louis area. With 400 students, the school offers a variety of extracurricular activities from jazz band to volleyball. On the court and in the classroom, students have the opportunity to get involved and become leaders. Visit www.lslancers.org.
A nationally-recognized leader in independent education, MICDS (Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School) is a college-prep, co-ed school for students from Junior Kindergarten (age 4) through 12th grade. At MICDS, the mission is to prepare students for higher education and a life of purpose and service as engaged citizens in the ever-changing world. When a child attends MICDS, they will explore their passions and pursue academic excellence in state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, athletic facilities, theaters and art studios throughout the 100-acre campus. Join the Open House on October 19 at 9:30 am to learn more about the ways a child will embark on a life of discovery. Visit www.micds.org/open-house to RSVP today.
Notre Dame High School’s mission is to develop confident, compassionate Christian leaders. The academic program develops students’ skills in time management, organization and self-advocacy.
St. Joseph’s Academy is a private, Catholic high school for girls, sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The school’s mission is to provide quality Catholic education in an environment that challenges students to grow in faith, knowledge and respect for self and others. On November 3, St. Joseph’s Academy invites prospective families to tour campus, including their state-of-the-art College Advising and Resource Center and Cup of Joe, meet administration, faculty and current students, and share exciting school updates. The school will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Please visit www.sja1840.org or call 314-394-4321 for more information.
St. Louis University High is a Catholic, Jesuit college-preparatory school for young men, committed to the school’s presence in the city of St. Louis and dedicated to building Christ’s kingdom of truth, justice, love and peace. Through a rigorous academic program, SLUH helps students develop critical minds and a life-long devotion to learning.
St. Mark Catholic School in South County is a place where students can feel at home. The teachers provide children in preschool through 8th grade a nurturing atmosphere with the opportunity to learn, serve and grow in a welcoming spiritual environment. In addition to academics, St. Mark offers a creative list of extracurricular activities to enhance a child’s classroom learning and leadership skills. Call to schedule a visit and offer St. Mark the opportunity to say, “Welcome Home.”
St. Mary’s High School is an Archdiocesan Catholic high school, rich in Marianist tradition. By fostering the unique gifts and talents of the students, St. Mary’s empowers young men from all backgrounds to create opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities. St. Mary’s understands how young men learn. The student-centered curriculum helps young men succeed by taking advantage of brain-compatible learning. Academics are only one piece of the educational experience students receive. Students are encouraged to explore their minds and grow not only intellectually but also emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Please visit www.stmaryshs.com to learn more about St. Mary’s High School.
Established in 1849, St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Des Peres fosters a rich tradition of academic excellence rooted in God’s Word. Students in Grades K-8 are developed into caring servant leaders through challenging curriculum, diverse extra-curricular programs, champion interscholastic sports teams, fine arts and dynamic service opportunities—all within a Christ-centered context. To continue its legacy, the organization is building a state-of-the-art, three-story facility for the next generations that will feature 15 tech-enabled classrooms, science and STEM lab, art studio and innovative play areas. The $9.3 million expansion is slated to open in spring 2020. Schedule a tour at www.stplutheranschool.org.
Ursuline Academy brings together girls who represent varied interests, experiences, backgrounds and neighborhoods. Ursuline Academy recognizes the unique gifts of each girl and her ability to make her own way in the world. Ursuline Academy St. Louis is one of a network of schools in 16 U.S. cities and 19 countries across the globe. The Global Scholars Program offers students opportunities to engage with peers on six continents and to develop global competencies applicable to future careers. On the 28-acre campus in Kirkwood, students try new things, take risks and apply the knowledge gained to achieve their goals in college, career and life.
Open House Overview
October 19 MICDS: 9:30 a.m.
October 24 Lutheran High School South: 6:30 p.m.
November 3
Chaminade: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Notre Dame High School: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy: 12-4 p.m.
St. Louis University High 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Mary’s High School: 12-4 p.m.
Ursuline Academy: 12-4 p.m.
November 14 St. Paul’s Lutheran School: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
November 17 St. Paul’s Lutheran School: 12-2 p.m.
By Appointment St. Mark’s Catholic School