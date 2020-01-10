Improvements to Rogers Middle School, a new retaining wall for Affton High School and efforts to reduce the district’s energy cost by half are all underway.
Building and Grounds Director Jeff Rooks said work is ahead of schedule on a $2.12 million overhaul of Rogers Middle School, which will include the addition of two classrooms. The work is expected to be substantially complete by August.
A $1.5 million project to build a retaining wall on the exterior campus of the high school is in the design phase, with TRi Architects laying out the plan. The wall will create two lanes of traffic and add 25-40 parking spaces, which will be of particular benefit for the district’s sports programs. Construction bids are expected to be solicited in February or March.
Rooks also outlined $2.83 million in budgeted or in-progress work districtwide, including window upgrades, lighting, asbestos management, radio equipment and more. An energy audit and action plan developed with Ameren could begin saving the district $325,000 annually and reduce energy costs by 50 percent within three to five years, Rooks said.
A 2017 bond issue and voter-approved funds from 2016 will be able to pay for the projects.