“Where are all the scary movies?” Jack asked one night with TV remote in hand. “Don’t they have round-the-clock horror the week before Halloween?”
This is from the 22-year-old who grew up with streaming channels that produce content on demand, so the fact that he was channel surfing with his mom warmed my heart. Sort of. He was looking for horror movies, and he knows I am not a fan of slasher films or things that go bump in the night. So it could have been a plot to get my prime spot on the family room couch. Kids with college degrees are pretty smart.
But it is Halloween, and I didn’t always avoid scary movies. So with apologies to Kent Tentschert and Lynn Venhaus, the Times’ resident film experts, here are my top six Halloween horror films:
The Blob (1958). The first scary movie I ever saw. Today it might seem laughable, but as a kid watching Saturday afternoon TV on a small black-and-white box in our basement, the terror was real. The fact that a simple gel-like substance could eat a farmer, then a movie house, then a diner ... I couldn’t eat Jello for a long time.
The Mummy (1959). I saw this on family movie night in our living room. Christopher Lee’s Mummy staggered through his scenes and choked anyone in his way with one mummified hand. For weeks after, my older brother staggered through the house with one hand out.
Nosferatu (1922). In middle school, I came across this German classic starring Max Schreck as Count Orlok and afterward slept with a light on for weeks. All music and shadows — and the rest filled in with your imagination. That might have been the most horrifying technique of all.
Halloween (1978). I was in my prime babysitting years when this star-making vehicle for Jamie Lee Curtis came out. Curtis played a babysitter stalked by a crazed mental institution escapee. She screamed a lot, and I did, too. Didn’t babysit much after that either.
Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948). Another Saturday afternoon Channel 11 staple. This was one-stop horror, with Bud and Lou taking on Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman at the same time. It was funny and scary, and the film that made horror movies safe for me again until ...
The Shining (1980). I had read the book, so I knew what to expect. What I didn’t expect was Jack Nicholson being utterly terrifying as the writer who descends into madness. Nor did I expect the Twins in the hallway beckoning to little Danny on his Big Wheel. “Come play with us. Forever. And ever. And ever.”
Haven’t seen a scary movie in theaters since. But if the college graduate wants to channel surf, I might be up for a little Abbott & Costello.