As a 30-plus year resident of Fenton, I am embarrassed at the pettiness of some of our elected officials with regard to the ongoing stalemate over filling an empty aldermanic seat. I freely admit I am not well versed in the statutes, regulations, etc., which do or do not apply. It does seem to me though that the central issue for the mayor is equal representation for all Fenton residents. This we should all fully endorse!
The other side (as I understand it) wants to proceed with board business without a full board, based on previous Fenton precedent/history. This totally disenfranchises Ward 3, as it has only one seated alderman, ie. one vote.
I would suggest that this issue could be resolved by making Ward 3 whole. Give Alderman Clauss two votes until Ward 3 has two seated aldermen.
I believe Alderman Maurath was quoted as stating, “There is no legal precedent about this in Fenton” So use the American principle of equal representation and let’s move on.
Fenton