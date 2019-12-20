Santa at the Oakland House

Sisters Zari and Nia Carter, of St. Louis, ages 6 and 4 respectively, traveled to the historic Oakland House in Affton last Sunday to visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. This year marked the 42nd annual Santa House sponsored by the Affton Historical Society. Each visit includes story time, a puppet show, a visit with Santa in the Victorian parlor, and a home-baked cookie from Mrs. Claus.
