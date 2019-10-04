Rosen Optometry is pleased to celebrate Dr. Lawrence Ernst’s first year in its practice as well as Dr. Ashley Tary’s fourth year. Both doctors thoroughly enjoy getting to know patients and continue to provide the highest quality comprehensive eye care for which Rosen Optometry has always been known.
Doctors Ernst and Tary have a special interest in contact lenses, pediatric vision, and treatment and management of ocular disease, including cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye and diabetic retinopathy.
“With new treatments for medical conditions, especially dry eye, innovations in contact lenses and state-of-the-art equipment and technology, we are better able to help our patients receive all the advances we can offer in eye care today,” said Dr. Lawrence Ernst.
“Today’s consumers want their eye wear to meet all their lifestyle needs and we offer many types of frames, lens styles, materials and enhancements to individualize each pair of glasses,” Dr. Ashley Tary added. “We are determined that our patients must have eye wear that is high quality, gives them the best vision correction, and lets them express themselves.”
Rosen Optometry is a member of Vision Source, is open six days a week and has evening hours. The practice accepts most insurance plans and new patients are welcome!
“We continue to hear from our patients how we understand their needs, help them see better, and how warm and friendly our staff and doctors are. The greatest satisfaction we get is from having patients bring in their family and friends to see us.”
17 Ronnies Plaza
314-843-2020