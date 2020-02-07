It was one of those January-thaw days, warm enough to let the puppy frolic in the backyard, but not warm enough long enough to clean up the leaves, sweet-gum balls and other natural debris that had been accumulating over the winter.
It was a bit of the “natural” that Molly found in a far corner of the yard, some kind of animal scat not of her species. So naturally the five-month-old rolled in it, bringing inside with her some of the foulest smelling odors we’ve had since, ever.
Two weeks, three baths and one bottle of deodorizing spray later, we’re back to normal dog smells and now have one more thing to watch out for. Funny what I notice in the natural world now that I’m walking a dog every day, particularly droppings we don’t tend to linger around. Other dogs? Sure. But it could also be from any number of wildlife that share our neighborhoods — foxes, raccoons, coyotes.
Funny what I notice in the unnatural world of social media now that I’m a dog owner, chatter that seems to key in on wildlife and pets — especially coyote sightings from parks to neighborhoods to my backyard. So I ask the expert. Are coyotes more prevalent nowadays?
Not really, said Erin Shank, an urban wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation at Powder Family Nature Center.
“I’ve been doing this 17 years now, and February is the month we get the most coyote calls,” she said.
The main reason: It’s breeding season, so there is increased activity.
“It’s also late winter and they have to search a little harder for food,” Shank said. “Coyotes are omnivores and they’ll eat just about anything. Trash, plant matter, road kill. They’re very opportunistic, which makes them excellent survivors in the urban areas.”
Social media, she said, does add an interesting component.
“We all know a lot more of what’s going on in our neighborhoods because of social media, and that can be a positive thing,” she said. “But the best thing to do if you see a coyote, or any wildlife, is to let nature take its course and let them live their normal lives. The truly nuisance coyotes are rare in this area.”
As for early morning or late evening dog walkers, what do you do if you unexpectedly encounter one?
“Make yourself seem big and formidable,” Shank said. “Clap your hands and wave your arms. Throw sticks or rocks. That will help to maintain that healthy fear of humans.”
More information about coyotes and other urban wildlife is available at the Missouri Department of Conservation Website, mdc.mo.gov.
“If you really want to help wildlife, think about habitat and support healthy diverse habitats in your neighborhood,” Shank said.
In other words, roll with it — unless you’re a puppy.