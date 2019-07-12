A front page photo in the June 14 issue of the South County Times showed an aerial view of Riverside Golf Club and Tapawingo National Golf Club submerged in Meramec River flood waters.
Riverside owner Walter Wolfner wants golfers to know that 20 of 27 holes at the Fenton course are open for play, with holes reconfigured to create an 18 hole tract.
Across the Meramec River in Sunset Hills, Tapawingo currently has 18 of 27 holes open for play. Management reports that all 27 holes are expected to be open in about a week.