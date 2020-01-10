firstbaby.jpg

Mercy Hospital South has announced the birth of its first baby of the 2020s. Tyler Jacob Vogt was born at 2:19 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 19-inches tall. His parents are Kristen and Jake Vogt of Waterloo, Illinois. Tyler joins two older brothers, Henry, 5, and Lucas, 7. Lucas also was born on Jan. 2.

