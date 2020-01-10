Mercy Hospital South has announced the birth of its first baby of the 2020s. Tyler Jacob Vogt was born at 2:19 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 19-inches tall. His parents are Kristen and Jake Vogt of Waterloo, Illinois. Tyler joins two older brothers, Henry, 5, and Lucas, 7. Lucas also was born on Jan. 2.
Get the Scoop!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print e-Edition
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11