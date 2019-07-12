The Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony honoring Revolutionary War veterans John Long, John Sappington and Joseph Wells on Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m., at Sappington Cemetery, 9111 Watson Road in Crestwood.
In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Crestwood Community Center, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane.
The ceremony will feature a presentation of colors by the SAR Color Guard, a bagpiper and a musket salute. All will be dressed in Revolutionary War period costumes. Society historians will present the biographies of their ancestors.
The Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution are national patriotic, historical and educational societies whose members are direct descendants of the patriots who earned the country’s independence.
For more details, contact Debbie Roberts at 314-324-4431.