Updated on Tuesday, March 17, 4:30 p.m.
In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and attempts to mitigate its spreading, there have been many recent announcements regarding the cancellation of events and the closure of area schools, businesses, city government buildings and more.
The Times will keep this posting updated as we get more information. Please keep in mind that this list is not comprehensive, and we encourage you to check with specific school districts, businesses, government agencies and organizations for updates and information.
Restaurants & Bars
On Tuesday, March 17, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed an executive order requiring all restaurants and bars in the county to institute social distancing measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Starting today (as of Tuesday at 4 p.m.), all businesses that offer food or beverages for on-premises consumption must implement social distancing measures. Social distancing measures include reducing the number of employees and customers in one room.
As of 12:01 a.m. on March 20, all restaurants and bars must start serving customers only through delivery, carry-out, curbside, or a drive-through.
This is the fourth executive order issued by the county to limit the spread of COVID-19. Others have declared a state of emergency, imposed restrictions on large gatherings, and adopted family-friendly employment policies.
Schools
All school districts in the St. Louis region listed below have announced an extended school closure beginning Wednesday, March 18, with a preliminary end date of Friday, April 3.
All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed. Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information regarding ongoing learning plans, as well as social services for those in need.
• Affton School District
• Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools
• Bayless School District
• Brentwood School District
• School District of Clayton
• Ferguson Florissant School District
• Hancock Place School District
• Hazelwood School District
• Jennings School District
• Kirkwood School District
• Ladue School District
• Lindbergh Schools
• Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
• Mehlville School District
• Normandy School District
• Parkway School District
• Pattonville School District
• Ritenour School District
• Riverview Gardens School District
• Rockwood School District
• Special School District (SSD)
• St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters)
• University City School District
• Valley Park School District
• Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
• Webster Groves School District
High School Sports
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced March 16 it has canceled the semifinal and championship boys and girls basketball games that were scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.
Six teams from the St. Louis area had qualified to play in Friday’s semifinals. On the girls side, Kirkwood High School and Hazelwood High School had advanced to play in the Class 5 semifinals, as had three-time defending Class 4 champ Incarnate Word.
In the boys tournament, Vashon qualified in Class 4 while Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC and Chaminade were in the Class 5 semifinals.
Grocery Stores
With the exception of three stores in the St. Louis area, Schnucks stores have reduced hours and will now be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the grocery store chain announced Monday, March 16.
The exceptions to the 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. store hours are the following:
• Shrewsbury (7057 Chippewa St.) and Lemay (1032 Lemay Ferry Road) will close at 10 p.m. Monday, March 16, and are tentatively set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.
The company said these stores are in close proximity to other Schnucks locations and the temporary closure will allow the company to shift the nearly 200 teammates from these stores to other ocations.
“Shifting these teammates enables us to redeploy our workforce in a way that will ensure that teammates across our stores who have been working additional hours are able to get some time off to rest,” the company said in a news release. “It will also allow us to provide additional in-store support for the increased customer demand we are seeing.”
Schnucks also said the temporary reduction in hours will allow the company and employees to focus solely on store cleanliness and product.
• Culinaria (315 N. 9th St. in downtown St. Louis) hours have been reduced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The location will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Each store’s hours will be posted at the store.
City Buildings
• Kirkwood. City hall remains open. All municipal court sessions have been cancelled through March 29, with the next scheduled court date April 7.
• Amtrak. Hours have been reduced at the Kirkwood Train Station. The station will be open 45 minutes prior to westbound departures and 30 minutes prior to eastbound departures. Additionally, Amtrak has notified the city that effective Monday, March 23, the departure time of the morning train heading westbound will change from 9:44 a.m. to 8:44 a.m.
• Webster Groves. City hall remains open. The candidate forum scheduled for March 25 has been cancelled.
• Glendale. City hall remains open.
• Shrewsbury. City hall, the administration desk and the parks desk will remain open for business only. All permitting, licensing, occupancy permits and the transaction of basic business will continue. All board and commission meetings are cancelled until further notice. All sanctioned group activities have also been cancelled.
• Rock Hill. City hall remains open.
• Crestwood. City hall remains open. Crestwood Municipal Court will not hold sessions on March 19 or March 26. Both sessions have been tentatively rescheduled for April 16 and April 23.
• Sunset Hills. City hall remains open.
• Fenton. City hall remains open.
Recreation Centers
The following recreation centers have announced they will be closed until further notice:
• Webster Groves Recreation Complex
• Kirkwood Community Center (includes ice rink)
• Shrewsbury Community Center
• Sunset Hills Community Center
• RiverChase in Fenton
• The Heights in Richmond Heights
• All YMCA locations (tentative reopen date of Monday, March 30)
Libraries
The following recreation centers have announced they will be closed until further notice:
• Webster Groves Public Library
• Kirkwood Public Library
• Rock Hill Public Library
• All Saint Louis County Library locations
Area Attractions
• The St. Louis Aquarium will remain closed through March 31.
• The Saint Louis Zoo is closed until April 3.
• The Saint Louis Art Museum has closed for at least four weeks.
• The Saint Louis Science Center is closed through March 31.
• The Missouri Botanical Garden is canceling the Science Open House, Sake and Sakura, Eggstravaganza and Chinese Culture Days events. The garden will remain open during regular hours.
• Performances at the Fox Theatre have been postponed through March 31. Ticket holders will be honored at rescheduled events. The 10th Annual Teen Talent Competition has also been postponed.
April Election
State judges have denied the St. Louis County Election Board’s request to postpone the April 7 municipal elections to a later date, but said they might reconsider.
In a decision that came late in the day on Monday, March 16, the judges said the coronavirus is justification for shifting the election date, but that state law does not allow a mail-in election for April 28 as the St. Louis County Board of Elections had requested.
The board had also suggested an alternative option of moving everything on the April 7 ballot to the Aug. 4 state primary election, but the state judges rejected that, too.
The St. Louis County Board of Elections is currently deciding whether to make an appeal to the state’s supreme court or take other action.
Some officials in other counties in Missouri have been discussing the possibility of asking the courts to move the April 7 election to June 2.
“I want to reassure Missouri voters that their upcoming municipal elections will be run securely and safely, and that I have an open, ongoing dialogue with your local election authorities,” Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a statement Tuesday, March 17. “We have been actively planning and discussing different scenarios that may occur over the next several weeks.”
County & State Health Department Information
Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 or if they are experiencing symptoms should call the St. Louis County Department of Public Health hotline at 314-615-2660.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding COVID-19. The hotline number is 1-877-435-8411. It is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For basic questions involving COVID-19, refer to the guidance and recommendations that are being disseminated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.